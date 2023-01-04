Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

SSLLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Siltronic from €115.00 ($122.34) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $149.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.75 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

