Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,878.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,240 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

