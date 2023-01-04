Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading 2% Higher

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.05. 73,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 138,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 157.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 86,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Featured Stories

