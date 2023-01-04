Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 4.8%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 72,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 79,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

Featured Stories

