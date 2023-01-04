Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 6,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 101,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

