SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 210.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

