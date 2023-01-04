Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.28). Approximately 14,519 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.52. The stock has a market cap of £108.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.40.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

