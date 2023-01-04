SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading 0.4% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43. 71 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

