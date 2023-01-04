SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 145,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 108,964 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

