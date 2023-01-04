SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

