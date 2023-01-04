SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

