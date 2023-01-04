Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) were down 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 671,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 211,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

