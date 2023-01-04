Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

PSLV stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.