SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,988.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

