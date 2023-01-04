SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SSEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.90) to GBX 1,664 ($20.05) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,988.00.
SSE Price Performance
Shares of SSE stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.
SSE Cuts Dividend
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSE (SSEZY)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.