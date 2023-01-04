SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

SSRM stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.