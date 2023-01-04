St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 1,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STBMY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

St Barbara Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

