Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.05.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

