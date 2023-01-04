State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $81,277,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

