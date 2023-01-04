State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 162.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Stock Performance

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.