State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.