State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

