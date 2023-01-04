State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 28.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC Price Performance

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

