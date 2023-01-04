State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.