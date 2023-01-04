State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

