State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

