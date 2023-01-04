State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,150,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

