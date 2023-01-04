State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $285.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.50.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

