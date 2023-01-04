State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 311,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

