State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $332.68 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.60.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

