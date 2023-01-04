State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.