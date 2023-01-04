State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.67 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,240,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $234.29 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

