State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

