State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

