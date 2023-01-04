State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,989 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Invitae worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $446.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

