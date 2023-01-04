State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PFG stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

