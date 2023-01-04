State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 5.9 %

EQT stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

