State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.7 %

PKI opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $190.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

