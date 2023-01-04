State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,303 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

