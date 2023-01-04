State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $38,608,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

