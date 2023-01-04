State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

