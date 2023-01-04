State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 28.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6,821.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

