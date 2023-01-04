State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $400.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

