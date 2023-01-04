State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.77.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total transaction of $10,018,122.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,064 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,402 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

