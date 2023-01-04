State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,989 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

