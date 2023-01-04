State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in IDEX by 21.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.86.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

