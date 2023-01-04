State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $652.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.44.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

