State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.64.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

