State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $260.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $589.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

