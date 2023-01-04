State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

