State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 42,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

